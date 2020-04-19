Two universities of Karbala design a protective mask

SHAFQNA – Al Kafeel : Al-Kafeel University, in cooperation with the University of Karbala, designs a protective mask and al-Kafeel Printing House undertakes its manufacture.



In compliance with the recommendations and directives of the Supreme Religious Authority on social solidarity and support for medical staff, and with direct guidance by the Senior Official of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine on the necessity of continuing scientific research during this critical period, a number of professors and specialists at the Kafeel University of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine initiated research and development of some of the needs of the cadres Working in the crisis cell, to limit the spread of the novel Corona virus.

The President of the University, Prof. Dr. Nawras Al-Dahan told the al-Kafeel Network: “A committee was formed to implement the directives of the Religious Authority and His Eminence the Senior Official at the university, in coordination between the administrative assistant of the President of the University, Assistant Professor Dr. Firas Kamel Al-Asfour, with a number of professors and researchers at Karbala University, and the first scientific results were to create a mask Supportive of prevention, used by health personnel, civil defense and security forces operating within the crisis cell to limit the spread of Corona virus.

He added: “This mask was manufactured at the Al-Kafeel House for Printing and Publishing Press, which is affiliated with the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, where this mask was subjected to many tests, in order to conform to the technical, engineering and scientific specifications required by the medical and crisis cell cadres, to be a model of high quality and efficiency.”

Stressing: “Part of the financing for this production was from the donors in the holy city of Karbala, after the fatwa of the supreme religious authority was issued, which authorizes the deduction of the legal rights to help in this crisis.”

Noting: “The manufacture of this mask was with Iraqi hands saving high financial sums, as this mask is not available in the markets at this time, and if it is found, its price reaches (13) thousand Iraqi dinars per mask, while the production cost of this mask reached (1750) Iraqi dinars only. ”

The director of the aforementioned press, Eng. Firas explained: “The participation of Al-Kafeel House for Printing and Publishing in making this mask is as a contribution from it in the campaign launched by the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine to prevent Corona virus.”

Stressing: “Work is under way to produce (7500) masks, part of which was distributed to the Karbala Health Department, and work is still going on after the completion of most designs.”