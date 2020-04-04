Bahrain: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim Calls for Releasing Prisoners amid Coronavirus outbreak

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim called for releasing political prisoners in Bahrain in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Isa said in his statement “If the release of political prisoners of conscience, who are thousands, in Bahrain is not a religious, constitutional, national and humanitarian right and is neglected by the government of the country, then the inevitable reality of estimating that COVID-19 enters prisons will cause a destructive Corona disaster, which will not be limited to its horrific effects the world knows.”

“Due to the huge number of infections and deaths the disease causes, which would make people lose their feelings, the security situation will never remain as perceived by any internal or external party in normal circumstances.”

Ayatollah Isa added “There is no need for this to have an intentional political orientation, but rather it would be a raging human and emotional reaction, a burning feeling and a burst of conscience, because the conditions created by the plight of Corona do not allow for any political exploitation.”

“With the meeting of these two burning calamities, no country will be left.”

“The urgency today makes it a necessity to release the aforementioned thousands of prisoners, even if the sound of religion, Constitution, logic and humanity was not heard,” he noted, stressing that “waiting for the moment of surprise when COVID-19 enters the prisons is a matter of burning the country.”

Sheikh Qassim added “Do not let Coronavirus destroy the country from two sides, and puts it in an uncontrolled security chaos. When it enters the prisons, neither reason nor power will be able to stand in the face of roaring angry emotions that the disease will cause.”

He stressed that his speech is very far from the language of threat, but it is truthful and sincere advice and a warning, which we must all say to ensure the safety of our country, and to keep what is left of it and for it.

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim concluded his statement by saying “May God guide the government to rationality and protect the country and its people and all Muslim countries from devastating disasters and all bad things.”