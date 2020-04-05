Germany: Church bells and mosque’s call to prayer sound in solidarity during Coronavirus crisi

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/MOSQUE.png 1080 1920 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-05 17:59:172020-04-05 17:59:17Germany: Church bells and mosque's call to prayer sound in solidarity during Coronavirus crisi
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: A call to prayer was hear d from a mosque at the same time as bells rang from a nearby church, as a sign of unity in fight against Coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin on Friday.
(Source: Ruptly)
