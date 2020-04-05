Date :Sunday, April 5th, 2020 | Time : 17:59 |ID: 140001 | Print

Germany: Church bells and mosque’s call to prayer sound in solidarity during Coronavirus crisi

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: A call to prayer was hear d from a mosque at the same time as bells rang from a nearby church, as a sign of unity in fight against Coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin on Friday.​

