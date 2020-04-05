Do we need to resort to Ahlul Bait (AS)? The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about resorting (Tawassol) to Ahlul Bait (AS).

Question: Is this view right that for reaching to God there is no need to resort to Ahlul Bait (AS); because God is closer than the jugular vein to us?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: The mentioned view is in conflict with many Ayahs (verses of the holy Quran) and narrations (Hadiths) which say, express your needs and requests (from God) through Ahlul Bait (AS) and choose them to be your intercessors towards God.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA