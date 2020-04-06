Date :Monday, April 6th, 2020 | Time : 12:44 |ID: 140032 | Print

Photos: Iran’s smart social distancing plan to contain Covid-19

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s smart social distancing plan is unveiled by President Hasan Rouhani to contain Covid-19. Here is some quotes from Iranian top officials in this regard.

You might also like
Iran's proposal: A national referendum on the land of Palestine
Iran’s Zarif on Latin America tour: U.S is "creating instability and insecurity" in the Middle East and…
Turkey's Yivli Minaret eyes UNESCO world heritage list
Shinzo Abe, President Hassan Rouhani, Iran, Japon Japan's Abe, Iran's Rouhani planning to meet in New York
UK PM Johnson launches attack on Corbyn over Iran
Iran boycotts Frankfurt book fair over Rushdie speech
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *