Date :Sunday, April 5th, 2020 | Time : 20:18 |ID: 140062 | Print

Answering Ayatollah Sistani’s call, Iraqis support needy amid COVID-19 pandemic

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: following a call by  Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani to help the people, irrespective of their race or religion, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Thousands of people across Iraq have begun a  campaign to support needy families in the country.

Social media activists reported that volunteers have gathered in mosques and congregation halls in the capital Baghdad, the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, the port city of Basra and elsewhere in the country to keep low-income families supplied with food.

People deliver food to the poor and seniors safely, as they are at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19, making sure they’re not left on their own.

On Friday, the Iraqi Health Ministry announced in a statement that there were 820 confirmed cases of infection with novel coronavirus and 54 deaths in the country.

Out of the 48 cases confirmed during the past 24 hours, five were recorded in Baghdad, 12 in the southern province of Dhi Qar, 11 in the Kurdish-populated eastern city of Sulaymaniyah, nine in Najaf, four in Basra, three in Erbil, one in the provinces of Kirkuk, Muthanna, Babil and Anbar each, the statement noted.

No deaths were registered during the day.

Separately, Ahmed al-Sahaf, spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Iraqi expatriates has reached 161, of whom seven have died.

Sahaf added that the highest number of the total infected cases outside the country was in Norway with 37 cases followed by Sweden, where 22 Iraqi nationals have contracted the virus.

 

 

You might also like
Sabian Mandaeans Perform Baptism ceremony in Iran +Photos
Iraq: Millions participate in Anti-Occupation Demonstration in Baghdad + Video, Photos
Hassan Rouhani's message of gratitude to Iraq for Hosting Arba’een Pilgrims
Samarra Ready to Host Pilgrims on Martyrdom Anniversary of 11th Imam
An old manuscript of holy Quran Restored in Karbala+ Photos
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Emphasizes the Respect for Iraq's Political Independence & Urgent Formation of Government
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *