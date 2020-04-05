Dealing with Coronavirus crises requires int’l consensus: Cleric

He also voiced readiness for cooperation and sharing experience of the Iranian seminaries with the religious and scientific centers as well as the leaders of divine religions.

Iranian seminaries and religious authorities express solidarity with the families of the victims from all religions and all peoples across the globe and wish for immediate recovery of patients and forgiveness for the dead people, the letter said.

According to divine religions, natural disasters serve as warning phenomena for testing humanity, paving the ground for human elevation and they also serve as an opportunity for promoting human and social characteristics as well as the spirit of empathy and self-sacrifice, it added.

Rational and proper explanation of such incidents and how to encounter them, developing research to deal with social challenges, promoting social vitality, strengthening social solidarity and consolidating hope, resolve, peace and creativity in the society are among the heavy responsibilities of all elites, intellectuals and officials, Arafi said, noting that religious scholars shoulder a double responsibility in such circumstances.

Dealing with this challenge and other contemporary crises including injustice, discrimination, inhumane sanctions, environmental crisis, war, terrorism, producing and stockpiling WMDs requires international cooperation, countering irresponsible policies of certain countries and all-out campaign against corruption, discrimination and sanctions as well as sincere adherence to common human, rational and religious teachings and consolidating foundations of justice, peace and solidarity, he said.

Iranian seminaries and scholars are prepared to share scientific, cultural and research experiences, especially in cyberspace, and open a new chapter of cooperation with the scientific centers, universities, religious leaders around the world as well as Christian institute of Catholic so that a single line of religious faiths to serve humanity will be formed, Arafi said.