Al-Azhar called for cessation of war and conflict around the world

SHAFAQNA- In a message to the international community, Al-Azhar University called for the salvation of nations and the cessation of war and conflict around the world.

Egypt’s Al-Azhar in a statement on the occasion of International Day of Conscience on April 5, said that this Day is an alarm that sounds every year to address humanity and the international community and call for the return of rights to its owners and the salvation of nations from wars, conflicts and stopping the bloodshed.

“The concept of solidarity, cooperation and human brotherhood between nations must be strengthened and consolidated,” the statement said.

Al-Azhar issued the statement while the world, including Palestine, Yemen, Syria and other countries, are involved in war and bloodshed.

