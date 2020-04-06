Is it necessary to strengthen our belief?

SHAFAQNA – The holy people (Prophets and Imams (AS)) have never been comfortable and always have been thinking about the most dangerous journey (to the hereafter); so what happened that we are so neglectful? Who has assured us? Except Satan who delays our today’s task to tomorrow, always that cursed one displays the affairs of the hereafter easy to us, and by assuring us with God’s mercy and intercession of the holy ones, we forget to remember and obey God. But regretfully this is wrong, and a trap of deception by that cursed one. Therefore, the human being must value the short period of life in this world, and gain and strengthen belief in any possible way, and make the heart familiar with it [1].

[1] Sharhe Chehel Hadith, Imam Khomeini (RA), Page 150.