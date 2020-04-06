What did Imam Sadeq (AS) say about disrespecting a believer?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that Imam Sadeq (AS) was travelling to Mecca with some of his companions and friends to perform Hajj pilgrimage. They stopped in a place to rest and then Imam (AS) told some of those who were present: Why do you disrespect us? One of those people stood up and said: O’ the son of the Prophet (PBUH), we seek refuge in God, we do not insult or disrespect you and we follow your commands. Imam (AS) asked: Why are you one of them? That person replied: I seek refuge in God; I have never insulted or disrespected you. Imam (AS) said: Woe is you, on our way to this place, what did you do to a person who asked to be given a ride? You thought it is below your status and you did not even raise your head, and belittled him and passed without paying any attention to him. Imam Sadeq (AS) added: Whoever disrespects and ignores a believing person, in fact has ignored us (Ahlul Bait (AS)); as well as ignored God’s reverence and right [1].

[1] Kafi, Vol. 8, Page 88.