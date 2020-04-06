Date :Monday, April 6th, 2020 | Time : 17:21 |ID: 140129 | Print

Zakat Can Be Used To Fight COVID-19 : Palestinian Scholar

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Grand Mufti of Al-Quds, issued a Fatwa saying that Zakat can be used to help in fighting against the coronavirus. Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, who is the Head of the High Islamic Supreme Council and Imam and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, called on well-to-do people to earmark the Zakat of their wealth to help counter the economic challenges caused by the virus.

They do not need to wait for the holy Month of Ramadan to pay their Zakat, he said in the Fatwa, palinfo.com website reported. He also praised the efforts made to raise funds to help those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Zakat is a religious obligation, ordering all Muslims who meet the necessary criteria to donate a certain portion of wealth each year to charitable causes. The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 1,1 million people worldwide. The Palestinian Authority has reported 205 cases and five deaths from the disease so far.

