Nigeria: Demonstrations in Kware to protest against continued detention of Sheikh Zakzaky +Photos
Nigeria: Demonstrations in Kware to protest against continued detention of Sheikh Zakzaky +Photos
SHAFAQNA- With the presence of dozens of Nigerian Shias, demonstrations against Buhari regime were held in protest of the continued detention of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in the Kware city of Nigeria.
Participants held banners and chanted slogans calling for the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.
