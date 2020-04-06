Date :Monday, April 6th, 2020 | Time : 20:36 |ID: 140165 | Print

UN chief urges governments to protect women amid Coronavirus lockdown

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on governments around the world to consider protecting women and girls, as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes,” Guterres said in a statement and a video released with subtitles in several languages.

“Over the past weeks as economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence,” he added, according to AFP.

“I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19,” he said.

According to the latest reports, in the past 24 hours, countries around the world have reported 71,124 new cases of coronavirus, which brings the total number of infections since its outbreak to 1,274,214, of whom 69,468 have died and 264,833 have recovered.

