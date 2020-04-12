Photos: Al-Aqsa Mosque on days without worshipers

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/EDF0E7D7-2B89-490C-98DA-85E3100A9296.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-12 11:23:432020-04-12 11:23:43Photos: Al-Aqsa Mosque on days without worshipers
SHAFAQNA- These days, due to the outbreak of Corona, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Qubbat As-Sakhrah Mosque (Dome of the Rock) in Quds al-Sharif have been closed and prayers and religious duties in these places have been shut down.
The Palestinian Media Center news website depicts the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s days devoid of worshipers due to the outbreak of Corona, which are as follows:
