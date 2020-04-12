Date :Sunday, April 12th, 2020 | Time : 11:23 |ID: 140187 | Print

Photos: Al-Aqsa Mosque on days without worshipers

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- These days, due to the outbreak of Corona, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Qubbat As-Sakhrah Mosque (Dome of the Rock) in Quds al-Sharif have been closed and prayers and religious duties in these places have been shut down.
The Palestinian Media Center news website depicts the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s days devoid of worshipers due to the outbreak of Corona, which are as follows:


 Source: Iqna

You might also like
Storm of Zionist settlers in Al-Aqsa Mosque
‘Dubious’ Renovation Work at Al-Aqsa Mosque started by Zionists
It’s time for Muslims to unite for a peaceful world: The 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference in…
Books of Ahl-ul-Bayt (A.S) Assembly translated in 60 languages
Ayatollah Khamenei’s representative emphasizes on Shia-Sunni unity in India
Pray for Palestine this Ramadan, Union of Muslim Scholars says
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *