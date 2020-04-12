Photos: Al-Aqsa Mosque on days without worshipers

SHAFAQNA- These days, due to the outbreak of Corona, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Qubbat As-Sakhrah Mosque (Dome of the Rock) in Quds al-Sharif have been closed and prayers and religious duties in these places have been shut down.

The Palestinian Media Center news website depicts the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s days devoid of worshipers due to the outbreak of Corona, which are as follows:



Source: Iqna