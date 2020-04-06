Meeting of Iraqi Shia political parties about Zurfi replacement

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: In order to discuss about finding a replacement for Adnan al-Zurfi as the prime minister-designate, Iraq’s Shia political parties held a meeting.

According to Iraqi sources, the meeting was held in Baghdad on Sunday, al-Mayadeen TV reported.

They have reportedly discussed introducing Iraq’s Intelligence Chief Mustafa al-Kazemi as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister.

Many in Iraq have declared their opposition to the designation of Adnan al-Zurfi as Iraq’s prime minster, describing him as a corrupt politician, a CIA puppet, and a threat to Iraq’s domestic peace and security.

Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Zurfi as the new prime minister in mid-March.