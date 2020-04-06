Ayatollah Khamenei’s representative emphasizes on Shia-Sunni unity in India

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Iran’s representative in India underlined the necessity of strengthened Shia-Sunni unity in the South Asian country.

Speaking to IQNA, Hojat-ol-Islam Mehdi Mahdavipour referred to the deep harmony and cohesion among followers of different faiths in India, including Muslims, Buddhists and Sikhs, and said this unity, especially the unity among Shias and Sunnis should be safeguarded.

He referred to the efforts made to boost Muslim unity after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran and said these efforts have spread to other countries, including India, as well.

Large-scale events are organized in India to promote unity, some of which are attended by tens of thousands of people, Hojat-ol-Islam Mahdavipour said.

He noted that 300,000 people took part in one such program held in the city of Kerala on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday to promote Muslim unity.

There have also been various conferences and seminars on Islamic unity, the cleric said, adding that delegations from the Islamic Republic of Iran also take part in many of these events.