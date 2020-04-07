Imam-E-Zamana (A.S.) – The Master of Our Age

SHAFAQNA-Written by Mulla Mujahidali Sheriff

Name: Muhammad

Parents: Imam Hasan Al-˜Askary (a.s.) & Bibi Narjis Khatoon

Birth: 15th Shaban 256 A.H. Samarra, ˜Iraq

Titles: Al-Mahdi, Al-Qaim, Baqiyyatullah, Hujjatullah, Imam

Al-˜Asr

Debal Khuzaai was a great and popular poet of the Ahlul-Bayt (a.s.). One day, he was reciting some poems in the presence of our 8th Imam ˜Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha (a.s.) when he also mentioned in it about the re-appearance of Imam Al-Mahdi (A.J.). He said,

KHUROOJU IMAMIN LAA MAHAALATA WAAQE-˜IN,

YAQOOMU ˜ALA ISMILLAHI BIL BARAKAATI..

The re-appearance of the Imam is an undeniable truth, He will rise by the Name of Allah with (all) His blessings..

When the Imam (a.s.) heard this, he began to cry and said,

O Debal! Do you know this Imam?

He replied,

No, O Son of the Prophet! I have only heard that he will be from your progeny who will bring justice and equity on the earth.

Imam (a.s.) said,

Listen! After me, my son Muhammad will be the Imam. He will be followed by his son ˜Ali, who will be followed by his son Hasan. After him shall be his son who will be the Mahdi awaited by the people.

Having said this, the Imam (a.s.) then rose from his seat. He (a.s.) faced towards Quibla, placed his hand over his head and said three times:

AJJALALLAHU FARAJAHU which means May Allah hasten in his re-appearance. (Ahsanul-Muqaal)

Thus it is in the following of the sunnah of our 8th Imam, Imam ˜Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha (a.s.) that the Shias stand up whenever the name of the living Imam (A.J.) is uttered, place their hands over the heads and recite what the Imam (a.s.) had recited.

SAYING OF IMAM AL-MAHDI (A.J.)

Have you not heard the word of Allah, ˜O believers obey Allah and obey the messenger and those in authority from among you. Has Allah ordained anything except what is consistent till the Day of Judgement? Do you not see that Allah made shelters for you to seek refuge and flags to get guided right from the age of Adam (as) to the previous Imam (i.e. Imam Al-˜Askary).

Whenever a flag disappeared another flag appeared. And when one star disappeared another star rose. So when Allah took away his (Imam Al-˜Askary) soul towards Himself, you presumed that Allah disconnected the medium between Himself and His creations. Nay, never at all has or would this happen till the dooms day. The order of Allah will become manifest even if they (the infidels) dislike it. (Kamal al-Deen)

On the auspicious occasion of the birth of our 12th and living Imam Muhammad Al-Mahdi (A.J.), we extend our greetings and felicitations to all the Muslims and followers of Ahlul-Bayt (a.s.).

Mulla Mujaheedali Sherif