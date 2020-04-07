Researcher: “Hijab is normal for Swiss people/ Right-wing parties see Hijab as a symbol of political Islam”

SHAFAQNA- “The issue of Hijab is normal for the Swiss people and is considered as a kind of symbol, although right-wing parties try to introduce the Hijab as a symbol of political Islam and cultural aggression,” a researcher at University of Bern expressed.

“There are different approaches to Hijab in European countries. In some countries, such as France, there are restrictions on this Islamic dress, and in some others, such as the United Kingdom, there is no such approach. It is as if Britain has been able to cope better with this kind of Muslim cover than other countries,” Hujjat al-Islam Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Chavoshian told Iqna.

“Hijab is not forbidden in Switzerland, too, but for several years, the use of burqas and niqabs has been banned in “Ticino”. In the state of “Geneva”, female teachers are not allowed to wear the Hijab in the classroom,” he added. “Therefore, in general, it should be said that there is no general prohibition on Hijab in Switzerland”.

Chavoshian explained that in some tourist cities, some travelers coming from Arab countries are with an appearance such as a burqa and a niqab, which has never been an obstacle for them, but basically, full face covering (using a burqa) is usually not seen among Swiss residents due to security issues and sensitivities in recent years.

“There are also veiled women who work in their desired jobs and have a decent income. Most Muslim women wear a scarf and a loose manto called ‘Abaya’. Some people from African countries in Switzerland also use the veil,” he continued.

Muslims have freedom of action in Switzerland. They can legally and officially register Islamic groups and associations under the control of the Swiss government. Of course, the important point is that mosques in Switzerland do not have the minaret. The ban came after more than half of Swiss people opposed the construction of minarets for mosques, but in general there is no other special ban.

“The Swiss people are generally not very sensitive to the Hijab. For some, the question is, what is the philosophy of Hijab? Other people believe that women are forced to wear Islamic clothing by their fathers, brothers and husbands,” Chavoshian said. “Right-wing parties also see the Hijab as a symbol of political Islam.”

“Of course, since 2015, due to the increase in the migration of Muslims from Islamic countries, people have come to terms with the issue of Hijab and this cover is almost considered normal for them and is considered as a kind of symbol for Muslims. Even in many different centers, such as restaurants, offices and shops in the city, veiled women work, and the Hijab does not prevent them from working,” he added. “Right-wing parties see the Hijab as a form of cultural aggression, believing that their cultural identity will be destroyed and that Islamic culture will gradually replace their culture, and providing a kind of dominant hegemony”.

Islam is the second largest religion in Switzerland after Christianity, about 5 to 6 percent of the total population of Switzerland.

The Muslim population is more than four hundred thousand and Shia centers have been set up in various Swiss states, including Lausanne, Solothurn, Bern, Zurich, Basel, Lucerne, St. Gallen, Fribourg and Aargau.

According to unofficial statistics, between 60 to 65 hundred Shias live in Switzerland, bringing the total number of Iranians and Afghans to 40,000, And there are 20,000 Lebanese, Iraqis, Pakistanis, Turks, and so on.

