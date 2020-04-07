How do Islamic scholars interpret fasting?

SHAFAQNA – Muslim scholars consider fasting as one of Divine Secrets, and symbol of asceticism, and entering into God’s obedience and prayers; as well as protecting the heart from the worldly grief, and the soul from whatever that is not right. Muslim scholars consider fasting to have two main benefits; one is to disregard worldly desires, hypocrisy, and second to suppress inappropriate desires of the soul which are the armies of the Satan. All Muslim scholars consider the worship of Allah (SWT) whilst fasting in the Month of Ramadhan as the best type of worship to cleanse, purify and refine the soul.