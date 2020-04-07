Saudi Arabia: Coronavirus outbreak threatens poor neighborhoods

The Nakasa district is notorious for its poor living conditions. Garbage can be seen piling up all over the area, while the area also has no sewage network.

The district’s residents have, nevertheless, adapted to living in such squalid conditions.

Many foreign nationals have reportedly taken advantage of the chaotic conditions as well as lack of monitoring by authorities, and sell many dubious items, including various herbal cures not certified by medical officials.

Saudi Arabia is the worst-hit country by the pandemic among the six Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, with 29 deaths amid 2,179 cases reported as of Saturday.

It has already halted international flights, suspended the year-round Umrah pilgrimage, closed most public places, and heavily restricted internal movement.

On Tuesday, the Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Mohammed Saleh Benten, asked Muslims on state TV to defer preparations for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, scheduled in late July, due to the coronavirus pandemic.