Date :Wednesday, April 8th, 2020

Coronavirus could infect 90 percent of Yemenis in war-torn country

SHAFAQNA- Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population, Taha Al-Mutawakil, warned that the Coronavirus could infect 90 percent of the population if it entered the impoverished state.

In a speech to the Yemeni House of Representatives, Mutawakil said that if the pandemic reached Yemen, the country would not be able to face it as required because it would exceed its medical and financial capabilities.

The number of potential patients who need hospital admission would reach one million in two months while there are only 1,500 beds available in Yemeni hospitals, he added.

Yemen has not recorded any COVID-19 cases to date, but the possibility of an outbreak threatens the country’s fragile healthcare system, which is already struggling to fight cholera and dengue fever, Press TV reported.

