Coronavirus: Mosque in France allocates its halls for infected patients

SHAFAQNA- The Al-Amal Mosque in Colmar, the northeast of France, has allocated its buildings and halls at the disposal of Pasteur Hospitals in the city during COVID-19 crisis.

“As a result of the very high number of deaths and infected people in France due to Covid-19 virus, the Grand Mosque in Colmar provides assistance to hospitals to reduce congestion, where two large rooms with a capacity of 200 people were placed at the hospital’s disposal,” said Abdul-Rahman Nafah, head of the Mosque.

“If they need volunteers, our volunteers at the mosque are ready and can help, provided they are well protected to also maintain their safety,” he added.

The Al-Amal Mosque closed since March 6 as part of quarantine measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Louis Pasteur Hospital has been experiencing a critical situation for two weeks because of the high number of infections with Covid-19 virus, and about 12 patients, who suffer from shortness of breath, arrive in the emergency services every day. The hospital has about 50 beds dedicated to resuscitation, all occupied since days, shiawaves reported.