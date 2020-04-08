Date :Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 | Time : 13:26 |ID: 140350 | Print

Today: Live Recitation on Blessed Eve of 15th Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA- A live Recitation of Dua Al-Faraj and the 7th Dua from Sahifa Sajjadiyeh with Sayyid Ahmed Alwadaei holds today April 8th, 2020, by  Ahlulbayt Islamic Mission (AIM).

“Let our hearts come together, let us join hands, let us unite to form the greatest meeting and union of hearts”, AIM said.

The program starts at 18:30 London time (Karachi: 22:30| Berlin: 19:30 |Toronto: 13:30| Quds: 20:30 | Qom: 22:00). The live Recitation will be broadcasted on  Instagram (aim.islam).

