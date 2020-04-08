https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/imam-mahdi3.jpg 187 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-08 11:30:342020-04-08 11:30:34What are the three special signs of the time of the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) according to infallible Imams (AS)?
What are the three special signs of the time of the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) according to infallible Imams (AS)?
SHAFAQNA –
- It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Our Qa’em (Imam Mahdi (AJ)) will appear on Friday [1].
- In another narration (Hadith), Imam Baqir (AS) said: And the Day of Ashura is the day when Qa’em (AS) will rise [2].
- It is also reported from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Qa’em (AS) will not appear unless in one of the odd years [3].
[1] Al-Khisal, Sheikh Sadooq, Vol. 2, Page 394.
[2] Tahdhibul Ahkaam, Sheikh Toosi, Vol.4, Page 300.
[3] Roudhatul Wa’edheen, Mohammad ibn Hassan Fattal Neyshabouri, Page 263; Ketabul Qibah, Sheikh Toosi, P 453.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!