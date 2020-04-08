Date :Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 | Time : 11:30 |ID: 140354 | Print

What are the three special signs of the time of the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) according to infallible Imams (AS)?

SHAFAQNA –

  1. It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Our Qa’em (Imam Mahdi (AJ)) will appear on Friday [1].
  2. In another narration (Hadith), Imam Baqir (AS) said: And the Day of Ashura is the day when Qa’em (AS) will rise [2].
  3. It is also reported from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Qa’em (AS) will not appear unless in one of the odd years [3].

[1] Al-Khisal, Sheikh Sadooq, Vol. 2, Page 394.

[2] Tahdhibul Ahkaam, Sheikh Toosi, Vol.4, Page 300.

[3] Roudhatul Wa’edheen, Mohammad ibn Hassan Fattal Neyshabouri, Page 263; Ketabul Qibah, Sheikh Toosi, P 453.

