What are the three special signs of the time of the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) according to infallible Imams (AS)? / SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Our Qa’em (Imam Mahdi (AJ)) will appear on Friday [1]. In another narration (Hadith), Imam Baqir (AS) said: And the Day of Ashura is the day when Qa’em (AS) will rise [2]. It is also reported from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Qa’em (AS) will not appear unless in one of the odd years [3]. [1] Al-Khisal, Sheikh Sadooq, Vol. 2, Page 394. [2] Tahdhibul Ahkaam, Sheikh Toosi, Vol.4, Page 300. [3] Roudhatul Wa’edheen, Mohammad ibn Hassan Fattal Neyshabouri, Page 263; Ketabul Qibah, Sheikh Toosi, P 453.

