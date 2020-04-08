https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/ali.jpg 145 237 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-08 11:34:002020-04-08 11:34:00Did all the prophets introduce their successors?
Did all the prophets introduce their successors?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: The beloved Prophet of Islam (PBUH), (by God’s command) chose successors for you, as did all the other previous prophets (before him); because they never left the human being in confusion and uncertainty; and they never passed away without introducing a clear way and firm signs for people [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 1.
