Did all the prophets introduce their successors?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: The beloved Prophet of Islam (PBUH), (by God’s command) chose successors for you, as did all the other previous prophets (before him); because they never left the human being in confusion and uncertainty; and they never passed away without introducing a clear way and firm signs for people [1].

