Pakistan Fatwa Centers Calls For Using Umrah Money For Coronavirus Battle

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Daral-Ifta (house of Fatwa) in Pakistan urged the people of the country to consider using the Umrah expenses to help in the COVID-19 Battle. According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, it said those who were preparing to go on Umrah pilgrimage are advised to give the money they intended to spend for the pilgrimage to those in need.

It said there are many low-income families who have been facing difficulties to make ends meet as a result of restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Given the current conditions, helping those in need is among the best acts of worship, the statement said. The Daral-Ifta also called on the Pakistani people to observe the recommendations of the government and health officials and stay at home to stop the spread of the disease.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, performed by Muslims that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to Ḥajj which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Last month, Saudi Arabia suspended the Umrah pilgrimage over fears of the coronavirus pandemic spreading to Islam’s holiest cities.

Authorities are yet to announce whether they will proceed with this year’s Hajj, scheduled for the end of July. Authorities last week urged Muslims to temporarily defer preparations for the annual pilgrimage. The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 1.3 million people worldwide, according to official counts. As of Sunday, at least 74,000 people have died of the disease.