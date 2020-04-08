https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/D2E2DEEA-48F5-4006-A669-0204B5C0625D.jpeg 560 840 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-08 23:47:412020-04-08 23:47:41Najaf Police: We are excused for accepting pilgrims in mid-Sha'ban
Najaf Police: We are excused for accepting pilgrims in mid-Sha’ban
SHAFAQNA- Najaf Ashraf Police announced on Wednesday: “We are excused for accepting the pilgrims and welcoming them in this city on the occasion of the Mid-Sha’ban ceremony”.
According to Al-Forat News Agency, Najaf Ashraf police command said in a statement that in order to prevent the risk of infecting with Coronavirus, they will be excused to accept pilgrims on the occasion of mid-Sha’ban ceremony in this city.
