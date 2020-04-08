Date :Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 | Time : 23:47 |ID: 140374 | Print

Najaf Police: We are excused for accepting pilgrims in mid-Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA- Najaf Ashraf Police announced on Wednesday: “We are excused for accepting the pilgrims and welcoming them in this city on the occasion of the Mid-Sha’ban ceremony”.

According to Al-Forat News Agency, Najaf Ashraf police command said in a statement that in order to prevent the risk of infecting with Coronavirus, they will be excused to accept pilgrims on the occasion of mid-Sha’ban ceremony in this city.

