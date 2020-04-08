Egypt: Daral-Ifta rejects reports on ‘Fasting’ Fatwa

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Egypt’s Daral-Ifta rejected rumors that a Fatwa has been issued that allows Muslims not to fast in Ramadhan due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to youm7 website, the Daral-Ifta in post on Twitter said there has been no such Fatwa. It also called on people to refer to the Daral-Ifta’s official Twitter page for its Fatwas and statements.

Some reports in social media had claimed that a recent Fatwa allows Muslims not to fast in the upcoming holy Month of Ramadan given the current conditions amid the spread of COVID-19. Earlier, Egypt’s Awqaf Ministry had said that Iftar (fast breaking) events around Mosques will not be allowed during Ramadan to prevent the spread of the disease.

Ramadhan is the month of fasting in which able-bodied Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 1.3 million people worldwide, according to official counts. As of Sunday, at least 74,000 people have died of the disease.