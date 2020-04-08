US-Led Coalition forces preparing to withdraw from base west of Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The US-led coalition forces in Iraq had decided to hand over a military base in the city of Abu Gharib, west of the capital Baghdad to the Iraqi forces in the coming hours, according to Iraqi media

According to the reports, Abu Gharib base would be the sixth base to have returned to the Iraqi army in the recent weeks.

The Iraqis believe the recent withdrawal of US forces from a number of military bases is “a military tactic,” amid reports that Washington is drawing up plans to target commanders of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi.

In late March, the PMU blew the lid off a plot by the US military to carry out massive aerial operations — backed by ground troops – against bases of the elite anti-terror force, which is currently busy helping the government in the fight against a new coronavirus pandemic.

Days later, US media also reported that the Pentagon has ordered military commanders to plan for an escalation of American operations in Iraq.

Iraq’s anti-terror resistance groups say they stand fully ready to counter any possible attack by US occupation forces, saying that they are also on high alert for any false-flag US operation.