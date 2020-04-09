SHAFAQNA-

In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Imam Al-Mahdi (as): The Awaited Hope for Humanity

Birthday of Imam Mahdi (pbuh) on the 15th of Sha’ban (April 21, 2019) is celebration of Hope and Justice for all humankind.

This promise is neither peculiar to Shia Muslims nor even the entire Islamic Ummah. The promise of a bright future for humanity and the return of the promised savior for promoting justice are universal beliefs that are shared by almost all divine religions across the world.

The appearance of Imam Mahdi is Allah’s favor for the oppressed and is a means of their coming to power and gaining the promised divine succession of the world.

The belief in Imam Mahdi (as) is a manifestation of victory for the global community in which the battle between truth and falsehood will culminate in favor of forces of truth once the Promised One returns

We hope our hearts will have the capacity for the coming of Imam Mahdi (may our souls be sacrificed for his sake) and the world will be ready for his great revolution.

IRIC would like to express its sincere congratulations to you dear brothers and sisters on this auspicious Eid, which is full of hope and promise for all faithful people, all those who believe in the leadership of the Prophet’s (s.w.a.) household and all those who fight oppression as well as all vigilant, knowledgeable, and freedom-seeking people.