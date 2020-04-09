Who are the true followers of Imam Mahdi (AJ)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Whoever is happy to be one of the followers of Imam Mahdi (AJ) must wait and whilst waiting behave morally and remain a devout person [1]. It is also narrated from Imam Mahdi (AJ) who said: So, each and every one of you, must adopt acts that causes our friendship with you, and avoid any act which causes our displeasure; because our command will occur suddenly and at that time repenting and return is of no use to anyone, and being regretful of the sins, saves no one [2].

