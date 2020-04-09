Authentic narrations only from infallibles

SHAFAQNA – Ibrahim ibn Abi-Mahmoud narrated: I told Imam Ridha/Reza (AS): O’ son of the Prophet of Allah (SWT), we have narrations from opponents who mentioned about virtues of Amiral Momeneen (AS) as well as Ahlul Bait (AS) which we have not heard those from you. Can we use and mention them or not? Imam (AS) replied: O’ the son of Abi-Mahmoud, beware that, whoever listens to the words of a speaker, meaning accepts his narration, has worshipped him. So, if the speaker narrates from Allah (SWT), the one who has accepted his version, and has listened, has worshipped God; and if narrates from desire of his own soul and Satan, the listener has worshipped Satan.

So, beware the son of Abi-Mahmoud, our opponents have forged lots of narrations about us (Ahlul Bait (AS)), and they pursue three aims by doing so: 1) The first category, are those forged news that exaggerated about us. 2) The second category, are those news that show us uninspired and low to bring us down to the level of their rulers. 3) The third category are those news that they try to attribute to us the actions and characteristics of our enemies in order to justify their own actions. So when people hear those forged exaggerated news about us, they call our Shias as Kafir (disbeliever), and narrow-minded ones think of us as God.

And when, people read the news that portray us like ordinary people, and then relate actions of those kinds of people to us. And when, people see those news that relate our enemies actions to us, the opponents want to cover up the faults of their caliphs. Therefore, O’ the son of Abi Mahmoud, do not narrate any narration from our opponents. Always, adhere to words that come from us, because anyone who gives up on us, and cling to our opponents, we also give up on that person. Protect what I have narrated for you, because I have gathered for you the good of this world and the hereafter [1].

[1] Oyun Akhbaral Ridha, Vol. 1, Page 229.