Adnan al-Zurfi officially withdraws from Iraq’s cabinet / Mustafa al-Kazemi is in charge of forming government

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi issued a statement on Thursday and officially resigned from the mission of forming the Iraqi cabinet entrusted to him. Iraqi President Barham Salih handed over the mission to Mustafa al-Kazemi after al-Zurfi’s resignation from the process of forming the cabinet.

According to the report, al-Zurfi’s resignation message while lamented the results of his mission to form the Iraqi cabinet, reads: “First of all, I apologize to all who trusted me to fulfill the public demands. Enthusiastically, with pride and high responsibility, I stepped into the field of forming the cabinet and I set my goal based on the main and sacred goal of rescuing Iraq and returning it to the right path as a stable and influential country in the Arab, Islamic and global environment.”

“My reason for refusing the continuation of the process of forming the government is to preserve the unity and the supreme interests of Iraq”, he continued.

Meanwhile, Iraqi President Barham Salih officially nominated Mustafa al-Kazemi, the head of the National Intelligence Service, to form a new government.

According to Al-Forat, the ceremony of introducing Al-Kazemi as the prime minister in charge of forming the Iraqi cabinet, attended by leaders and political officials, including Ammar Hakim, the head of the National Wisdom Movement.

The Iraqi PM has been given 30 days to form a cabinet.

