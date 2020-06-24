Émile Zola’s works depict a nation’s spirit of defense

SHAFAQNA- Some quotations from Ayatollah Khamenei about Émile Zola’s works.

Tough times — whether due to wars, economic hardships or political pressures– provide opportunities for unveiling the true potential and capabilities of a nation. They reveal the strength of a country’s ability is to distinguish itself, how much it deserves to survive. Hence, one can observe that the best or parts of the most beautiful art works of a country are usually produced during such tough times.

Look at the existing body of literature and art; if you observe, you will find out that the sweetest and most creative works of art and great novels are produced in periods when a nation is carrying out a great task like the ones mentioned. Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” is about the Russian people’s amazing resistance against Napoleon’s attack and the great movement the people of Moscow launched to defeat Napoleon. Tolstoy has written more books, however, in my opinion what makes this book distinguished is that it is thoroughly focused on the Russian people’s spirit of defense. So is true for many other books written either about the revolution in the Soviet Union or the Great French Revolution, or about the wars between France and Germany and French people’s defense, like some of the works of Émile Zola. The most significant novels are the ones written during the most sensitive periods of a nation’s history, when it has been able to unveil its capabilities. That is probably true for paintings, too. Of course when it comes to paintings, I do not know enough, even as a casual observer; however, I assume that as far as I am informed, the most beautiful or part of the most beautiful painting masterpieces depict scenes of wars like “The Battle of Waterloo” or other scenes.

Source: Khamenei.ir