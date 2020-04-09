Int’l Quran exhibition in Tehran called Off

SHAFAQNA- IQNA:The Tehran International Quran Exhibition will not be held this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Morteza Khedmatkar, who is the executive deputy of the organizing committee, said the 28th edition of the expo, which was slated to be held in the holy month of Ramadan (starts later this month), has been cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Given the fact that there are no indications as to when conditions will be normal again, the cancellation of the expo is certain and definite, he said.

Earlier, officials had said the exhibition might be postponed.

Khedmatkar added that other programs, including online events, are being planned to be held instead of the Quran exhibition.

The novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has infected more than 1,400,000 people around the world.

The outbreak has had a major impact on global sporting, cultural, religious and political events, with a host of events canceled or postponed.

The Tehran International Quran Exhibition is annually organized by the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in the holy month of Ramadan.

It is aimed at promoting Quranic concepts and developing Quranic activities.

The exhibition showcases the latest Quranic achievements in the country as well as a variety of products dedicated to the promotion of the Holy Book.