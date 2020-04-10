How to fulfill vows in Corona condition? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani answered a question about fulfilling vows in Corona condition.

Question: Every year many believers make vows for mid-Shaban (the birthday of Imam Mahdi (AJ)) to distribute sweets, food, etc. This year because of Coronavirus outbreak, it is not possible to fulfill the vows the same as previous years. Please say what is the religious duty (in this regard)?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: According to assumptions in the question, if it is impossible to fulfill the vow as before, it is not Wajib to fulfill it; and the believers can pay Sadaqah for the health of Imam Mahdi (AJ) in other forms such as meat and distribution of food packs.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA