Video: IMF’s discrimination against Iran not tolerable: President Rouhani

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, states all international organizations must carry out their duties without paying attention to Washington’s maximum pressure policy, and it won’t be tolerable if the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discriminates against Iran.

President Rouhani made the remarks on Wednesday, referring to the Islamic Republic’s request for a five-billion-euro loan from the International Monetary Fund.

