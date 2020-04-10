Is self-reform a priority?

SHAFAQNA – Before your beard (and hair) turns white/grey, do something. Before you are noticed by other people, think about yourself. God forbid that a person becomes a personality and an influential figure in the society before carrying out self-form. If that happens, such a person will lose himself. Before you lose control, commit yourselves to and begin self-construction and reform yourselves [1].

[1] Sharhe Chehel Hadith, Imam Khomeini (RA), Page 208.