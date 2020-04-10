https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/self-improvement.jpg 300 290 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-10 10:50:282020-04-10 10:50:28Is self-reform a priority?
Is self-reform a priority?
SHAFAQNA – Before your beard (and hair) turns white/grey, do something. Before you are noticed by other people, think about yourself. God forbid that a person becomes a personality and an influential figure in the society before carrying out self-form. If that happens, such a person will lose himself. Before you lose control, commit yourselves to and begin self-construction and reform yourselves [1].
[1] Sharhe Chehel Hadith, Imam Khomeini (RA), Page 208.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!