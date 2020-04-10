Russian church leader tours Moscow to pray for end of Coronavirus outbreak  

SHAFAQNA- The head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, traveled around the streets of Moscow with the holy icon and prayed for end of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The holy icon was driven 109 kilometers in a procession of sleak black cars shown on state television and was brought to a cathedral in Moscow for a service.

Patriarch Kirill has said he would use the drive to pray for the end of the Coronavirus outbreak and appealed to Russians to respect and follow restrictions introduced by the authorities to stem the contagion, Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow, the epicentre of Russia’s Coronavirus outbreak, has been in lockdown and many regions across the country have since imposed similar measures.

Some Orthodox priests have taken to helicopters or planes with icons, flying above some Russian regions while singing and praying in the hope of halting the virus, Reuters reported.