UK: Muslim Soup Kitchen gives meals to homeless in Burton during coronavirus crisis

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim soup kitchen still continue to serve meals to the homeless and vulnerable in Burton despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Humanity Unites is charity funded and aims to help the needy in the town through a series of outreach programmes it runs.

The charity normally operates its soup kitchen from the Central Jamia Masjid Rizvia, in Uxbridge Street, every Sunday between 11.30am and 1pm. But at present the mosque is temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the building shut the charity was allowed to set up in the mosque car park and now volunteers have decided to continue offering meals from there for the time being.

They felt it was vital to carry and will be observing social distancing guidelines as they offer food to the needy.

Founder Zahoor Hussain initially feared even operating from the mosque car park would have to stop, after one session was held there at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the charity has decided to carry on for now unless it is told to stop by government officials. Volunteers fear some rough sleepers in the town might go without food if it did not continue.

Mr Hussain, who lives in Stretton, said: “After the news of the lockdown was announced, we thought the soup kitchen would have to close, but we know about the impact our soup kitchen has on those who regularly use our services so we decided to continue.

“To ensure we are following government guidelines we have limited the number of volunteers to just two, and have one on standby should the two who are volunteering require any emergency assistance.

The food is prepared at Mr Hussain’s home and is distributed in takeaway bags to minimise contact and avoid any spreading, he said.

The father of five added: “It’s great to see foundations supporting one another, and seeing communities working together.

“We all have one common goal and that is to help and support those around us.

“People in Burton need our help, especially since other soup kitchens have closed and for some people we are their only hope of having a meal on that day.

“We are here for families, who are struggling, and we urge as many people as possible who need our help to come down.

“We intent to keep supporting those who need our help and to get them through these testing times”, derbytelegraph reported.