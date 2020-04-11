WHO’s delegate acknowledges Imam Husayn Holy Shrine’s efforts in countering Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain: During the meeting with Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi al-Karbalaey, the representative of WHO and Head of Mission in Iraq confirmed that the situation in Karbala is much better than other provinces, praising the role of Imam Husayn Holy Shrine in fighting Coronavirus and its commitment to the standards of prevention.

“I am delighted to be in Karbala to meet Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi al-Karbalaey and to discuss strategic matters to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of opening a laboratory for testing in Karbala,” Dr. Adham Ismail said in a press conference held at Imam Husayn Holy Shrine on Monday, April 6.

Ismail explained, “The situation in Karbala is better than elsewhere, and in turn we thank all the efforts in committing to the prevention. Our message underlines no fear nor panic as it affects the infected patients considerably.”

The representative of the World Health Organization asserted that all the preventive measures taken by the Iraqi government are carried out in coordination with the Organization, yet the health sector in Iraq needs to be reviewed in many matters.

“Figures published by Reuters about the numbers of infected patients in Iraq are inaccurate and are not backed by evidence.”

Regarding the duration of the imposed curfew, Ismail clarified, “The curfew will be reduced once we notice a decrease in infected cases, however if the numbers continue to rise, then the curfew will continue for the safety of all.”

The World Health Organization has allocated millions of dollars for the discovery of treatment, which is hoped to be done within 6 to 9 months.