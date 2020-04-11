Islamic Relief Canada making hygiene kits for Saskatoon’s homeless

A group of volunteers in Saskatoon is making hygiene kits for the city’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s part of a nationwide movement by Islamic Relief Canada to keep people in need healthy and protect the community.

The kits include deodorant, soap, shampoo and conditioner, and sanitary napkins.

“Unfortunately there’s a lot of people in Saskatoon who live below the poverty line and are unable to keep themselves safe, so we’re hoping by making these hygiene kits we can help keep other people safe and thereby keep ourselves safe and flatten the curve,” said Arshviny Ollegasagrem.

The kits are going to The Lighthouse and the Salvation Army in Saskatoon, according to Ollegasagrem.

They’re even including winter mitts and gloves after the shelters asked. In total, volunteers expect to make 400 kits for those struggling.

“When we see the vulnerable populations and people in those poverty situations struggling, if the infection does get to them it can spread quite quickly,” Ollegasagrem said.

“We’re hoping if we can help other people out and we can also keep everyone else safe as well.”

Jason Mercredi is lead at Saskatoon’s community hub at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge. It’s to help people experiencing homelessness or who need help.