A seven-part live discussion on Munajāt Shabaniyyah

SHAFAQNA- A seven-part live discussion with Sayyid Ali Zaidi, discussing Munajāt Shabaniyyah from Amīr ul Mominīn (as), holds by international collaboration of organizations and youth groups.



The Program entitled “Recalibirating the Compass: Reflections on Munajāt Shabaniyyah” is scheduled to be held from 11-20 April.

The program starts at 20:30 London time (Houston: 14:30 |Toronto: 15:30 |Karachi: 00:30 +1 day|Sydney: 05:30 +1 day| Qom: 23:59). The live Recitation will be broadcasted on Instagram ,YouTube and Facebook.