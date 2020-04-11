The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa about fasting in Ramadhan in the shadow of the Corona outbreak

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan in the shadow of Coronavirus outbreak. According to SHAFAQNA, in reply to a question about fasting in the Month of Ramadhan in the shadow of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani emphasized that fasting as an individual duty is Wajib, and whoever has the conditions it is obligatory to fast regardless of it being Wajib for others or not.

And if a Muslim person fears that fasting even by observing all precautionary measures, get infected with Corona, the obligation of fasting for each day that fears to get infected with this illness is removed. But if is able to reduce the level of getting infected with the illness in a way that wise people do not pay attention to it; albeit by staying at home, or not mixing close with others, using mask and medical gloves, and observing repeated sanitizing protocols, and similar to them, and if there is no severe unbearable hardship; the obligation of fasting is not removed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA