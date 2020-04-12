Date :Sunday, April 12th, 2020 | Time : 11:39 |ID: 140796 | Print

Video: Christian philosopher describes Imam Mahdi (A.J)

SHAFAQNA- The following video is the speech of Dr. Chris Hower, an Islamologist and Christian philosopher from Ireland, about Imam of the Age (A.J).

