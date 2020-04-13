Video: Sound of Adhan on balconies in Spain

SHAFAQNA- In order to acknowledge the efforts of doctors and health activists in Spain, Muslims of the country chanted Adhan (call to prayer) on the balconies of their homes on the days of Corona outbreak.

A video has been released of the Bangladeshi Muslims minority living in Madrid, which shows single and group chanting Azdhn (call to prayer) on the days of Corona.

In this video, Bangladeshi Muslims, in addition to chanting Adhan, also perform the prayer.