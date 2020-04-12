https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/A911F378-2FAB-4DB6-BAD3-AA592F754E5F.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-12 11:42:442020-04-12 11:42:44Video: A different celebration of mid-Sha’ban in Beirut
Video: A different celebration of mid-Sha’ban in Beirut
SHAFAQNA- Lovers and devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) and Imam al-Zaman (A.J) held a mobile celebration in Beirut on the occasion of the Middle of Sha’ban due to the special circumstances and health restrictions in the days of Corona outbreak.
