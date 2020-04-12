Date :Sunday, April 12th, 2020 | Time : 11:42 |ID: 140828 | Print

Video: A different celebration of mid-Sha’ban in Beirut

SHAFAQNA- Lovers and devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) and Imam al-Zaman (A.J) held a mobile celebration in Beirut on the occasion of the Middle of Sha’ban due to the special circumstances and health restrictions in the days of Corona outbreak.

 

