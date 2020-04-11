Date :Saturday, April 11th, 2020 | Time : 20:36 |ID: 140846 | Print

Iran’s strategy based on respect for Iraqi society, system, gov’t, envoy says

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi on Friday said that Iran’s political strategy is based on respect for the whole Iraqi society, the system, the government, as well as the officials.

Iran supports the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, he pointed out.

He further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq does not support a particular party, group, race, as well as any movements.

