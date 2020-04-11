Video :Quran Recitation at Al-Aqsa Mosque during pandemic Closure

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A video clip has been circulating on Social media showing recitation of the Quran broadcast via loudspeakers of Al-Aqsa Mosque minarets.

According to stepagency-sy.net website, the recitation is broadcast while the mosque has been closed by the Quds Awqaf Department to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prayers have been suspended at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since March 22.

There are nearly 1.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 102,000, while over 376,000 have recovered.