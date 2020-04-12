Kindness of Imam Mahdi (AJ)

SHAFAQNA – Sheikh Horr Ameli (RA) in the book of Ithbatul Hoda wrote: I was about 10 years old that I became so ill, and my family were beside my bed and they were sure that I will not last till night time. In that time I was between sleep and wake that I saw the Prophet (PBUH) and all the Imams (AS). I greeted each one of them and kissed them all. When I met Imam Sadeq (AS), he told me something which I could not remember except I remember that he prayed for me.

When I met Imam Mahdi (AJ), I cried and said: I fear that I will die with this illness and am unable to reach my goals in attaining knowledge. Imam Mahdi (AJ) said: Do not fear, you will not die because of this illness, rather Allah (SWT) will grant you the cure and you will live a long life. Then Imam (AS) gave a bowl and I drank from the water in it, and the illness was cured there and then. I sat down in my bed and everybody was amazed, but I said nothing. A few days later, I described my meeting with the infallibles (AS) for them [1].

